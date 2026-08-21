Only a matter of days remain until the cultural event that each year attracts thousands of opera lovers from across Cyprus and abroad. On September 4 and 5, the Square of the Medieval Castle of Paphos will once again be transformed into one of the Mediterranean’s most spectacular open-air opera venues, hosting the 24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival.

This year’s festival presents Gaetano Donizetti’s masterpiece L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love), one of the world’s most beloved and frequently performed comic operas. Since its premiere in 1832, the work has captivated audiences worldwide with its perfect blend of humour, romance and heartfelt emotion, featuring the celebrated aria Una Furtiva Lagrima, one of the most famous arias in operatic history.

The story follows Nemorino, a simple yet hopelessly lovestruck young man who believes that a magic elixir will help him win the heart of his beloved Adina. Through a series of witty comic twists and touching moments, the opera reminds viewers that the greatest magic of all lies not in potions or miracles, but in sincerity and true love.

The Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet Alexander Spendiaryan, in collaboration with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, presents a new contemporary staging of Donizetti’s masterpiece, reimagining the story in a symbolic post-apocalyptic world. This international production brings together distinguished opera soloists, musicians and creative artists from Armenia and abroad, promising a performance of the highest artistic standards.

Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Medieval Castle and the Mediterranean Sea, the two performances promise an unforgettable evening where music, architecture and nature combine to create an experience that has established the Pafos Aphrodite Festival as one of Cyprus’ leading cultural institutions.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster Cyprus and at all ACS Courier outlets, while a limited number of VIP tickets (€150) are also available, including access to the reception with food and drinks, as well as the festival’s programme.

Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early and become part of a unique musical experience that attracts visitors from Cyprus and around the world each year.

24th Pafos Aphrodite Festival

The Armenian National Opera and Ballet Theatre and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra present Gaetano Donizetti’s 1832 opera L’Elisir d’Amore (The Elixir of Love). September 4-5. Medieval Castle, Paphos. Tickets at www.ticketmaster.cy and all ACS Courier outlets