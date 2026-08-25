Six people were arrested during overnight police operations for offences including car theft, living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, and drug possession, the police said on Tuesday.

Officers conducted patrols at various locations, checking 446 drivers and 131 passengers, and inspecting 38 premises.

Traffic checks led to 246 citations for various offences, with 14 cases under investigation.

A total of 68 drivers were reported for speeding and eight vehicles were seized.

Officers carried out 162 alcohol tests, resulting in one positive test.

Three people were reported for driving under the influence of drugs following initial tests. One of the six arrests involved an alleged assault on a police officer.