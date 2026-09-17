Police on Thursday apprehended a 44-year-old man who earlier had hijacked a car at Paphos airport and crashed with at least one other vehicle.

The incident reportedly took place early in the afternoon. The suspect hails from a Larnaca village district.

According to reports, the man walked up to a parked vehicle at Paphos airport. Inside on the passenger seat was seated a woman, whose husband had temporarily exited the vehicle.

The suspect forced the woman out, sat behind the wheel and sped off.

A few hundred metres away, at the airport roundabout, the stolen car collided with an oncoming vehicle. Despite the crash, the suspect managed to drive on.

The driver of the other vehicle gave chase, alerting authorities by phone.

The chase ended shortly later, when the 44-year-old smashed into a metal barrier.

Police officers swooped in and took the man into custody.