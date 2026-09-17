The need to ensure safety at every stage of care and make it a constant priority across the health system was highlighted by the Cyprus patients’ federation (Osak) on World Patient Safety Day on Thursday.

“Recent developments highlight the need for effective licensing and supervision of places where health services are provided, for control of the conditions under which medical procedures are performed, and for ensuring that the treatments provided are based on scientific evidence and implemented in accordance with the prescribed safety and quality standards,” Osak said.

The federation welcomed the health ministry’s Cyprus-wide mapping of facilities providing health services and medical procedures, as well as plans by the Cyprus medical association to carry out relevant inspections and tackle practices that lack a scientific basis or endanger patient safety.

“These actions are important for mapping the current situation, identifying potential gaps and, where necessary, taking measures to ensure that health services are provided within a clear and safe framework,” it said.

Osak underlined that patients must be able to trust that treatments proposed to them are evidence-based and carried out by qualified professionals.

It urged patients to exercise particular caution when considering treatments promising significant health benefits without sufficient scientific evidence.

“It is important that they turn to appropriately trained health professionals, request full information about the treatment, its necessity, expected benefits and potential risks and, when in doubt about a service or treatment, seek guidance from the competent authorities or competent scientific bodies,” Osak said.

The federation, however, emphasised that responsibility for ensuring safety could not be transferred to patients.

“Patients cannot be expected to check operating licences, professional qualifications or the scientific validity of a treatment,” it said, adding that ensuring these requirements were met was the responsibility of the competent authorities.

Referring to recent developments, Osak called for preventive mechanisms to protect patients through the early identification of risks and immediate intervention when shortcomings or practices that could endanger patients’ health are identified.

“Patient safety must be ensured in practice, through a system that prevents risks, effectively controls and provides every citizen with quality and safe care,” Osak said.

The statement comes amid heightened scrutiny of plasmapheresis following reports that Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis suffered cardiac arrest last week after allegedly undergoing the procedure at a private clinic in Athens.

The incident prompted public discussion over the legality and safety of the treatment.

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) subsequently investigated the matter and found that no plasmapheresis machine was listed in the clinic’s records and that the facility was not authorised to perform the procedure.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Cyprus have filed a complaint against a medical centre in Larnaca allegedly offering plasmapheresis.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that two previous complaints concerning the same centre had been filed in 2022 and 2023.

“Last week on Thursday we received some information regarding a centre in Larnaca following which relevant examinations were undertaken,” the ministry said.

Asked whether the centre had since suspended operations, the ministry said this did not fall within its remit and was instead a matter for police.

“The health ministry can only close a medical facility if it is licensed by the health ministry,” it said.