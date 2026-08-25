A decree allowing police to impound e-scooters involved in traffic violations is heading for public consultation, as concern grows over a rise in serious accidents despite tougher legislation introduced earlier this year.

Before parliament was dissolved ahead of May’s elections, MPs approved changes raising the minimum age for e-scooter use to 17.

The legislation also introduced penalties for adults who allow underage individuals to use e-scooters and for riders carrying passengers below the legal age.

Additional provisions approved by parliament require scooters to comply with European safety standards and carry the appropriate certification markings.

The revised rules also increased the speed threshold for penalties from 20 kilometres per hour to 25.

Police were also given the power to detain scooters in cases of violations for which a decree was pending, however since then, the situation has remained out of control.

Another serious accident was recorded last Sunday, when a scooter collided with a motorcycle and its rider was critically injured.

Since the start of the year two people riding scooters have died, while six others, including minors, have been critically or seriously injured.

The two most recent serious accidents, involving a 16-year-old and a 56-year-old, both left the riders fighting for their lives and occurred within days of each other.

The figures show that despite the tightening of the law, serious accidents have increased rather than fallen.

Marinos Mousiouttas, now labour minister, and Alekos Tryfonides, both former chairmen of the House transport committee, had proposed banning e-scooters outright, but the proposal did not secure enough support.

The issue is expected to be brought before the road safety council when it meets next month, according to information relayed to news outlet Reporter.

Transport Minister Evie Tsolaki, who chairs the council, is expected to raise the matter in the presence of Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

Police enforcement of existing e-scooter rules has continued in the meantime.

A weekend campaign resulted in 526 charges, including 219 for riding in prohibited areas, 116 for not wearing a helmet and 86 for not wearing the required hi-vis clothing, with 28 scooters impounded.

A previous campaign in late July and early August produced a further 516 charges, bringing the total filed since the crackdown began to more than 1,000.