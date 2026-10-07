Cyprus remains steadfast in its condemnation of all acts of terrorism and rejects all forms of antisemitism, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, marking three years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks against Israel.

In a post on X, the ministry said Cyprus’ thoughts were with the families and loved ones of the hundreds of innocent victims, as well as all those who suffered trauma as a result of the attack.

“Today we remember the unspeakable tragedy that unfolded three years ago, following the brutal terrorist attacks perpetrated by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023,” the ministry said.

It added that Cyprus joins calls for the disarmament of Hamas and the full implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

According to the foreign ministry, the aim is to pave the way towards a two-state solution, with the prospect of “lasting peace and security”.