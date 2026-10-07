The long-standing partnership between Radisson Hotels and the Larnaca Marathon is entering a new chapter, with Radisson Hotels taking on the Title Sponsorship of the event for 2026.

This new development is a natural continuation of a strong relationship that began in 2017, when Radisson Blu Hotel Larnaca first began supporting the Marathon as Title Sponsor. In 2026, the partnership is expanding further with the active participation of Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca, strengthening the overall presence of Radisson Hotels at the event.

Enhancing the partnership in this way reflects Radisson Hotels’ long-standing commitment to Larnaca and to an event that has acquired an international profile, attracting runners, visitors and supporters from Cyprus and abroad every year. The event contributes to increasing the numbers of visitors to the city while also creating a positive impact on the local economy and businesses.

As part of the Title Sponsorship, Radisson Blu Hotel Larnaca and Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca will provide practical support to the event and its participants, including accommodation, hosting of side events and meals for VIP guests.

At the same time, additional activities and experiences surrounding the Marathon are being planned and will be announced once finalised.

On behalf of Radisson Hotels, Marios Polyviou, CEO of Sunnyseeker Hotels, said: “Taking on the Title Sponsorship of the Larnaca Marathon 2026 represents the natural evolution of a relationship that has been steadily built over the years. Since 2017, Radisson Blu Hotel Larnaca has stood alongside the event and, this year, the participation of Radisson Beach Resort Larnaca further expands this partnership. Our support for the Marathon is directly connected to our long-standing commitment to Larnaca and to the value the event creates for the city, its visitors and the local economy.”

Representing the Larnaca Marathon Organising Committee, the event’s founder, Constantinos Daltas, noted: “The expansion of our partnership with Radisson Hotels represents a particularly important development for the Larnaca Marathon. This is a relationship that began in the early years of the event and has evolved alongside it. The participation of both Radisson Hotels in Larnaca enhances the experience we aim to offer runners and visitors and contributes to the continuous development of an event that promotes Larnaca both in Cyprus and internationally.”

About the Radisson Hotel Group

The Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly growing international hotel group, operating in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, with more than 1,660 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries. Guided by the brand’s promise, ‘Every Moment Matters’, the Group delivers its signature ‘Yes I Can!’ service philosophy to every guest experience.

Radisson Hotel Group’s portfolio of brands includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Prize by Radisson – all of which are united under the Radisson Hotels brand umbrella.

Radisson Rewards is the Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty programme, which offers an enhanced experience that makes ‘Every Moment Count’, with more than 29 million members. As the simplest programme in its sector, members enjoy exceptional benefits and have access to their privileges from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Radisson Meetings provides bespoke solutions for every event or meeting, including hybrid options, placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offerings. Radisson Meetings is built on three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, whilst providing excellent core services and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care about people, communities and the planet, and we are aiming for net-zero emissions by 2050, in line with our approved Science-Based Targets. With unique solutions, such as carbon off-setting through Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are in the process of being certified in accordance with Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for the Radisson Hotel Group. All properties in the Group’s portfolio are subject to strict health and safety requirements, ensuring that we always look after our guests and team members.

For further information, visit the Radisson Hotel Group at: RadissonHotels.com.

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