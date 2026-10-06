Lebanese security forces on Tuesday arrested nine Syrians suspected of involvement in a plot to smuggle Syrian migrants by boat to Cyprus from Al-Aboudiya in northern Lebanon.

According to the Lebanese authorities, the operation was organised by two individuals who charged each passenger $5,000 for the sea crossing.

The case came to light after special units of the Lebanese intelligence branch gathered information to identify those involved, with the aim of stopping them before the planned departure could take place.

Investigations subsequently traced a room belonging to a Syrian national, where the group had been staying while awaiting transfer to Cyprus.

During questioning, the Syrians admitted that a Lebanese and a Syrian national had arranged their illegal passage, and that each of them had paid the two traffickers a sum of $5,000 for the journey.

The Lebanese authorities described the operation as part of a continuing campaign against illegal migration from Lebanon’s northern coast to Europe aboard unseaworthy vessels.

Those arrested were handed over to the competent authority in accordance with legal procedures.

Investigations are continuing to locate and arrest the remaining individuals involved.