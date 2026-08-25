An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and circulating counterfeit banknotes, police said on Tuesday.
Officers in the Famagusta district acted on a tip-off concerning two €50 notes bearing the same serial number, which they retrieved from an employee of a local business.
Police later identified an 18-year-old suspect and found two additional €50 notes bearing the same serial number in his possession.
A search of his hotel room uncovered a further 19 €50 notes with the same serial number.
All 23 banknotes were seized as evidence.
The suspect appeared before Famagusta district court in Paralimni later on Tuesday, which issued a three-day remand order, while police investigations are ongoing.
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