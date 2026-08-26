Cypriot competition economist Panayiotis Agisilaou has been named a Thought Leader by the Lexology Index for the seventh consecutive year, retaining his place as the only economist from Cyprus in the top category.

Trojan Economics founder and managing director Panayiotis Agisilaou received the recognition in the Competition – Economists category of the international guide, published in association with Global Competition Review and formerly known as Who’s Who Legal.

The Thought Leader designation is awarded to professionals who receive the highest evaluations through Lexology Index’s independent research process, drawing on feedback from peers and clients, interviews with practitioners and corporate counsel, and independent data analysis.

Agisilaou was also recognised as Recommended in the Consulting Experts – Economics – Competition Economists category, giving him two distinctions in the same publication.

Welcoming the recognition, Agisilaou said that “the seventh consecutive distinction from the Lexology Index is a special honour for us and a significant recognition of the consistency with which we work at Trojan Economics.”

“Our approach is based on independent and rigorous economic analysis, a deep understanding of competition law and documentation with real data,” he added.

Agisilaou also thanked those who contributed to the recognition, saying, “I would like to warmly thank our clients and colleagues for their trust and evaluations.”

The economist holds a PhD in Industrial Organisation and Competition Policy and has extensive experience in competition cases, merger control, state aid, market regulation and commercial disputes.

Alongside his work at Trojan Economics, Agisilaou teaches at the Open University of Cyprus and is due to begin teaching at the University of Nicosia in September 2026.