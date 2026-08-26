Cyprus represents a leading example of how diversifying tourism markets can help absorb the loss of a major source of visitors, according to a new report examining how destinations have recovered from major crises.

The report, ‘Resilience in a World That Doesn’t Reset‘, produced by global tourism platform TOURISE and Oxford Economics, examined the response of destinations to 85 tourism crises over the past 25 years and identified market diversification as one of the strongest drivers of recovery.

For Cyprus, the case study centres on the sharp disruption to Russian tourism following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed, which effectively cut off one of the island’s most important source markets.

Before 2022, Russia accounted for more than 27 per cent of all arrivals to Cyprus.

Following the invasion and subsequent sanctions, however, Russian arrivals collapsed, with the country’s share of total arrivals falling from 27 per cent to just 1 per cent by 2025.

Rather than allowing the loss of such a substantial market to undermine its tourism sector, Cyprus rapidly shifted towards alternative European markets, using targeted marketing campaigns and stronger air connectivity to attract visitors from elsewhere.

Poland’s share of arrivals, for example, rose from just 2 per cent before the crisis to 9 per cent in 2025.

The island also expanded its presence in Central European and Nordic markets, helping to compensate for the loss of Russian demand.

The strategy ultimately helped Cyprus achieve record visitor volumes in 2024, with arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The report presented the experience as evidence that diversification is more than a means of increasing tourism growth, describing it as an increasingly important resilience strategy as destinations face a more volatile global environment.

“Global tourism reached a record 1.52 billion international arrivals in 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic highs despite a decade defined by pandemics, wars, climate shocks, and growing geopolitical fragmentation,” said Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics.

“That headline figure is remarkable. But the more important story is how the sector got here, and what it reveals about the nature of tourism in an era of permanent disruption,” he explained.

The wider analysis found that the average recovery period following a major tourism crisis has fallen from approximately 24 months in the early 2000s to 10 to 12 months today.

“When disruption strikes, the evidence increasingly shows reallocation rather than collapse, including shorter booking windows, greater value-seeking, and destination substitution,” Sacks stated.

He added that even in a renewed conflict escalation scenario in the Middle East, the modelling projects only around a 1 per cent decline in global travel.

“This reflects tourism’s extraordinary ability to absorb shocks,” he said.

“The sector is resilient; the challenge is to position destinations accordingly,” Sacks added.

The report argues that the experience of recent crises has fundamentally changed the assumptions underpinning the global tourism industry.

The report pointed out that the expectation that globalisation would steadily bring greater stability, predictability and connectivity has been replaced by a more complicated environment shaped by geopolitical fragmentation, economic uncertainty, technological disruption, climate volatility and social polarisation.

Crises that were once regarded as isolated events are increasingly interconnected, with developments in one part of the world quickly producing economic, operational and reputational consequences elsewhere.

Travel and tourism is particularly exposed to these developments because it depends on openness, mobility and traveller confidence.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, the sector contributed $11.6 trillion to the global economy in 2025, representing close to 10 per cent of global GDP and supporting one in every nine jobs worldwide.

International travel has also recovered strongly from the pandemic, reaching 1.52 billion international arrivals in 2025, according to UN Tourism and surpassing previous record levels.

But the report warns that the same interconnectedness that has helped tourism expand also creates vulnerabilities.

Recent geopolitical disruptions have affected tourism far beyond conflict zones through their impact on aviation and trading routes, energy markets, supply chains and costs, as well as traveller sentiment, investment confidence and perceptions of destinations.

Many destinations and tourism operators remain heavily dependent on concentrated source markets, important aviation corridors and seasonal demand patterns.

The rapid spread of digital information has added another layer of risk, with perceptions and misinformation sometimes travelling faster than verified information.

Hotel in Cyprus (file photo – image rights: Kyriacos Nicolaou, Cyprus Mail)

“Sentiment moves faster than people,” Sacks said, pointing to the growing importance of managing perceptions alongside the practical effects of a crisis.

In 2025, viral rumours about earthquakes contributed to booking declines of up to 50 per cent from some East Asian source markets, despite there being no scientific basis for the claims.

“Managing perception has become as operationally critical as managing the disruption itself,” he said.

The report argues that crisis readiness is no longer simply an operational function, but has become a strategic issue directly linked to destination competitiveness, investor confidence, traveller trust and long-term resilience.

Its analysis identifies preparation as a defining characteristic of destinations that recover most quickly.

“That includes diversified demand, operational agility, trusted communication, and the capacity to maintain confidence during uncertainty,” Sacks said.

The global tourism market itself has become less concentrated. The ten largest source markets accounted for 54 per cent of global travel in 2001, but their combined share had fallen to 45 per cent by 2025.

At the same time, the number of source markets accounting for half of international travel increased from eight to 14.

“The global tourism economy is structurally more resilient than it was,” Sacks said.

“The imperative now is for destinations and businesses to match that structural shift with deliberate investment in preparedness,” he added.

The report’s analysis of source market diversification shows that concentration remains a significant vulnerability for many destinations.

In 2025, 41 destinations still relied on a single source market for more than half of their arrivals.

In some cases, that dependence exceeded 80 per cent, including the Bahamas and Mexico, where a single market accounted for 86 per cent of arrivals in each case.

Such concentration can leave destinations particularly exposed when demand depends heavily on one economy, political relationship or travel corridor.

By contrast, Serbia, Tanzania and Portugal had considerably more diversified tourism demand, with their largest source markets accounting for 9 per cent, 11 per cent and 13 per cent of arrivals respectively.

The report suggests that a resilient destination should ideally have no single source market accounting for more than 30 per cent of inbound arrivals.

Around 81 destinations currently meet that criterion, the report showed.

The United States provides another example of the risks associated with concentrated demand.

Heavy reliance on Canadian and Mexican visitors contributed to weaker tourism performance in 2025, as Canadian visitation declined sharply amid political tensions and tariff disputes.

The Canadian share of US arrivals fell from 31 per cent in 2023 to 23 per cent in 2025.

Overall arrivals to the US declined by 5 per cent in 2025, while official figures indicated a 25 per cent reduction in cross-border travel between Canada and the US and declines of as much as 42 per cent in Canadian visitation to some US metropolitan areas.

The report says the US subsequently experienced a slower and less balanced recovery than many competing destinations, illustrating how concentrated demand can amplify external shocks.

Cyprus, by contrast, demonstrates how a rapid expansion into alternative markets can turn a major tourism shock into an opportunity to reshape demand.

(file photo)

The island’s shift away from dependence on Russia was supported not only by marketing, but also by efforts to strengthen air connectivity, giving alternative European markets greater access to Cyprus.

The report places this response within a broader transformation in the tourism industry, where technology, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, mobility systems and crisis coordination are increasingly allowing destinations and operators to respond more quickly and collaboratively.

It identifies three broad forces shaping the sector’s ability to adapt, established industry leaders focused on operational continuity and traveller confidence, technology, mobility and AI companies developing new resilience tools, and policymakers and researchers seeking to redefine trust, destination competitiveness and long-term direction.

The current Middle East crisis provides an important context for the report’s analysis.

Around 14 per cent of global transit traffic passes through Gulf hub airports, while approximately one-fifth of Europe-Asia travel normally connects through the region.

As a result, instability in the Middle East can rapidly affect aviation networks, energy markets and traveller confidence far beyond the immediate area of conflict.

The report uses the current crisis to examine the wider effects of shocks across the tourism ecosystem, assess possible scenarios, identify structural vulnerabilities and set out strategies intended to strengthen preparedness and long-term competitiveness.

It argues that the future resilience of tourism will depend not simply on how effectively destinations respond after a crisis begins, but on how successfully they turn preparedness into a long-term strategic advantage.

For Cyprus, the experience following the loss of the Russian market offers a concrete example of that approach.

The island replaced a substantial share of lost demand by broadening its European customer base, improving connectivity and targeting markets that had previously represented a much smaller proportion of arrivals.

The report’s central lesson is that destinations with wider source market portfolios, multiple demand channels and stronger connectivity options are better placed to absorb shocks and maintain recovery when disruption strikes.

“The sector’s challenge today is not simply how to respond to crises as they emerge, but to strengthen its ability to anticipate disruption, adapt rapidly, and maintain confidence,” the report says.

In an increasingly unpredictable tourism environment, Cyprus’s recovery after the loss of its Russian market demonstrates the value of not relying too heavily on any one source of visitors.