Rainfall recorded in Cyprus this month has already reached 77 per cent of the average for October, the department of meteorology said on Tuesday.

Average rainfall since October 1 had reached 25.2mm, compared with the monthly average of 32.7mm, by Tuesday morning.

Four measuring stations recorded rainfall above the monthly average.

Athienou received 47.8mm, or 215 per cent of normal, while Polis Chrysochou recorded the highest total at 63.2mm, equal to 164 per cent.

Frenaros reached 129 per cent and Xylotymbou 113 per cent of the normal October rainfall.