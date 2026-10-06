Unstable weather continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing local showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Tuesday starts off cloudy, with isolated showers or thunderstorms throughout the day.

Winds will be a south to north gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, occasionally reaching fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort to the south, over slight seas.

Temperatures will reach 28C inland and along the coast, and 17C in the highest mountains.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to 15C inland, around 17C along the coast and 8C in the highest mountains.

Wednesday will begin mainly clear with clouds gathering later in the day, bringing isolated rain or thunderstorms, mainly in the mountains and inland.

Thursday and Friday will be mainly clear.

Temperatures will gradually rise but remain slightly below the seasonal average.