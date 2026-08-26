A fire which broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning caused “extensive damage” to a restaurant in the Paphos district village of Chlorakas, the fire brigade said.

The fire brigade said it was alerted to the fire at 3.03am, with firefighters arriving on the scene shortly thereafter and bringing the blaze under control by 3.25am.

However, it said, “extensive damage” was caused to the building, while further “significant damage” was caused to some of what the fire brigade described as “the equipment located within the premises”.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire, with arson not having yet been ruled out.