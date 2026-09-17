A British father charged following the death of his three-year-old son in a fall from a Paphos hotel is due before court on Thursday, as the defence awaits a decision on its request for the criminal prosecution to be suspended.

The 37-year-old returned to Cyprus on Monday and surrendered his travel documents, in line with conditions imposed by Paphos district court when he was allowed to travel to the UK for his son’s funeral.

The case is due before Paphos district court on Thursday, when the father is expected to enter a plea if no decision has been received from the attorney-general on the defence’s request to suspend the prosecution.

His lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, told the Cyprus Mail on Monday that the defence was still awaiting a response.

“If there is no response by the 17th, then we will answer to the charges,” Alexandrou said.

The father has been charged with causing death by recklessness following the death of his son, who fell from a fourth-floor window at a hotel in Chlorakas on July 12, the first day of the family’s holiday.

The court has previously heard that the father was holding the boy and playing with him while the family waited outside. Investigators are examining whether one section of a nearby window had been left open without the father realising it and whether the child slipped from his arms and fell through the opening.

The father was granted permission on August 3 to return to the UK for his son’s funeral after depositing an additional €10,000 cash guarantee. His previous restrictive measures, including a €20,000 financial guarantee, surrender of his travel documents and weekly reporting to Paphos police, came back into force following his return.

If he pleads guilty on Thursday, proceedings are expected to move towards sentencing. If he pleads not guilty, the court is expected to set a later date for trial.