President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman are due to meet on Thursday for their latest round of talks.

The meeting, scheduled for 11am at the United Nations offices at the former Nicosia airport, will be their last before the UN General Assembly in New York on September 28.

The two leaders have been holding regular meetings as part of efforts to continue substantive discussions.

Their previous meeting on September 9 focused on methodology, the substance of the negotiations and confidence-building measures.

Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou met Turkish Cypriot representative Mehmet Dana for discussions ahead of the leaders’ meeting, earlier this week.

The leaders’ meeting comes in the wake of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announcement on Wednesday that no 3+1 or 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus problem would take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, noting that “there is still much work to be done.”

“[No such] meeting will take place on the sidelines of the general assembly,” he said, responding to the question of whether he considers that the relevant conditions have been set.

He said that any new meeting must be prepared in such a way as to create real prospects for an outcome, stressing that “we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Guterres reiterated the UN’s commitment to progress on the Cyprus problem.

“We are determined to move things forward and we are determined to do everything possible to make this happen when the conditions are met for the meeting to be successful,” he said.