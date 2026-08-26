A women-only swimming event builds support among those taking part and raises money for anti-cancer groups

It is a hot summer afternoon and I’m scrolling Instagram. I come across a photograph taken underwater. Its deep blues and bubbles make me pause. The thought of being immersed in water is so attractive – to cool down, to float.

The post for The Sirens’ Call invites women to an experience ‘together, for something greater’. Who are these self-declared Sirens in Cyprus? What is this greater cause and should I answer the call?

The Sirens’ Call, held earlier in August, is the second edition of a women’s community 1km swim in Paralimni for charity. It invites ‘sirens’ to swim together and raise money for the Arodaphnousa Palliative Care Centre of the Cyprus Anticancer Society.

Women of all ages can take part and swim as much or as little as they can – with masks and fins or without, going the whole distance or just a little. It sounds interesting and soothing. I sign up to the event.

“In the early years of the millennium,” one of the group’s founders, Bobbe Theoklitou was among a group of four friends who started snorkelling together and exploring the sea of Protaras. “We called ourselves the Sirens as a joke. As the years went by our group became bigger.

“Four years ago, I lost my husband to pancreatic cancer,” adds Bobbe. “In the aftermath of that devastating loss, I felt a need for something meaningful to emerge from the pain and the tragedy I had endured, as if, somehow, something good had to be born from it all. We all agreed to swim for the Cyprus Anticancer Society. Out of the four original sirens three of us have lost our husbands. And we dedicate this event to their memory.”

The first event in the summer of 2025, organised by the Sirens and the Cyprus Anticancer Society, exceeded their expectations and raised €19,000. This year’s event was even bigger, with drones, cameras, photographers, DJs, the co-operation of Paralimni Municipality and corporate sponsors all contributing. In addition to the 120 women who registered to take part.

When I arrive at Scouts Beach, there are dozens of women already there. I am ushered to a registration stand, where I sign up and a wristband is strapped onto me. “Bring this back to us when you return from your swim. It’s how we keep count that everyone is back,” I am told.

Women making their way through the 1km swim. Photo: Bobbe Theoklitou

There are women of all ages and body types. We chit-chat, those who have previously taken part sharing tips and encouraging words. I wasn’t sure if I would be able to finish the entire 1km swim, although I consider myself a pretty good swimmer. But it wasn’t a requirement.

“It’s totally doable,” I hear a woman behind me say. “You’ll get tired but will manage. I already did a 1km swim this morning and I’m in my 70s”. I don’t know whether to feel uplifted or embarrassed.

Organisers huddle us together on the beach as the swim is about to start. A horn goes off and the event officially begins. We walk down a designated path towards the sea, with scouts standing on either side clapping our endeavours.

Their cheering feels endearing and reminds me that we are off to complete a challenge together. This thought, and the sight of so many diverse women, empowers me to see it through.

Some women swim with speed, others with pool noodles. Some are chatting and laughing as they swim, others are deeply focused. We are guided by women on SUPs, jet skis and the sea scouts.

About 20 minutes in, my arms start to get tired. I don’t know if I’ll be able to do the whole thing. I look up and notice about 100 women swimming together. It is a beautiful sight, a display of camaraderie. ‘Keep going,’ I tell myself.

Soon enough, my arms no longer feel tired. I start noticing the seabed, the different shades of blue in the water – like the Instagram post – the fish and tiny shells. I realise that just like sirens of mythology, and the women of this event, fish swim in groups too.

“The Sirens’ Call in Paralimni began over 20 years ago as a simple girls’ swim,” Bobbe says. “Over time, however, it grew into something far deeper than that. It became a space of friendship and bonding, where we could open our hearts to one another and share both tears and laughter.

Women supported each other through the swim. Photo: Bobbe Theoklitou

“It is precisely because of this unique spirit that it has remained a women-only event. Keeping it this way preserves the intimacy, trust and freedom that allow women to truly be themselves – to be happy, vulnerable, support one another and connect on a very genuine level. In the aftermath of my loss, The Sirens, in their own quiet way, became part of my healing journey.”

Once back at the beach, we are treated to watermelon, lemonade and snacks. A DJ plays music and there is a celebratory ‘We did it’ feeling in the air. The 2026 event raised over €20,000, both from women swimmers and donations from people not taking part.

Following its second edition, The Sirens’ Call hopes to become an annual affair in memory of all those who have passed and those here, in support of each other.

“When I think about what it means that the Sirens’ call continues to sound,” Bobbe concludes, “I feel it is about continuity and remembrance. It is the idea that what we have built together does not end with loss, but carries it forward with tenderness. The call is not only about the sea or the gathering itself, but about keeping love, memory and connection alive and hearing those we have lost in the waves, allowing their presence to live on within us.”

To find out more about The Sirens’ Call visit www.thesirenscall.eu