Lordos United Public Ltd announced on Wednesday that it will propose a €200,000 final dividend to shareholders at its annual general meeting on September 23, 2026, with the company also set to review its first-half financial results at a board meeting on the same day.

The company’s board of directors has decided to recommend approval of the final dividend, following consideration of all relevant financial information.

The proposed dividend will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the annual general meeting, which will take place at 5pm at the company’s headquarters in Limassol’s Ypsonas industrial area.

The proposed record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 5, 2026.

Transactions completed by the end of trading on September 30 will be included in the shareholder register used to determine entitlement to the dividend.

Lordos United shares will therefore continue to trade cum dividend through September 30, meaning investors purchasing shares up to and including that date will retain the right to the payment.

From the start of trading on October 2, the shares will trade ex dividend, meaning purchasers from that point will not be entitled to the proposed distribution.

Investors who become recipients through an over-the-counter transaction will also qualify, provided the transaction has been completed and registered in the Dematerialised Securities System by the proposed record date.

The proposed dividend payment date is October 27, 2026, while the precise date on which the payment will be sent will be announced at a later stage.

Lordos United said its annual general meeting would be held on Wednesday, September 23, at 5pm, at its headquarters in Ypsonas.

The meeting will consider the board’s report and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Shareholders will also vote on the election or re-election of members of the board of directors and determine their remuneration.

Another item on the agenda is approval of the final dividend from distributable profits, which include profits from the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

The meeting will also consider the reappointment of the company’s auditors and determine their remuneration, followed by any other business.

The invitation and proxy form are available on Lordos United’s website, the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) website, and in printed form at the company’s headquarters.

Separately, Lordos United has announced that its board will meet on September 23 to consider a number of matters, including the company’s first-half 2026 report.

The board meeting is scheduled to take place on the same day as the annual general meeting, with the first-half report among the matters to be reviewed.