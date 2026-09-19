Saturday will begin with mostly clear skies across most of the island, though the weather may turn inland and in the mountains as the day goes on, with isolated rain and possible isolated storms expected during the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius inland, 29 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 31 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 24 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will clear, though low cloud cover is expected in parts.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 19 degrees Celsius inland, 21 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 13 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

On Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, the weather will be largely clear, though tempered by rain in the mountains during each afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable over the coming days.