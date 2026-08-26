A total of six people were arrested as part of the police’s overnight operations, the force said on Wednesday.

Officers pulled over and checked 456 drivers and 130 passengers, while also carrying out inspections of 53 buildings.

The six arrests included a case in which a man was caught driving at 107 kilometres per hour on a street with a speed limit of 50 km/h.

Others were arrested after identity checks had found that they had either failed to appear in court or were living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, while one person was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon.

Exactly 93 people were caught speeding, among 309 citations issued for minor traffic offences, while 123 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in two motorists being found to have been driving above the legal limit.

Additionally, one motorist was found to be driving under the influence of drugs.