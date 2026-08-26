A solar farm has been installed to power the bicommunal Mia Milia wastewater treatment plant, the Nicosia district government said on Wednesday.

It said the solar farm will have a maximum capacity of 1,081 kilowatt-peak, and will “utilise solar energy to cover part of the plant’s electricity needs”.

“In this way, the environmental footprint of the station’s operation is expected to be significantly reduced,” it said.

“The completion of the project is another important step towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly operation of wastewater management infrastructure.”

The project was constructed by the United Nations development project with funding from the European Union, while the Nicosia district government said that the work to connect it to the plant’s power supply “were coordinated and supervised by the team of [Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor] Mehmet Harmanci”.

It added that it has had “very good coordination over time” with him, and that with the solar farm now connected to the plant’s power supply, “the works have now been completed and the solar farm has been put into operation”.

Solar panels have now been installed at the Mia Milia plant