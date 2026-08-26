Contracts for the upgrading of the Pentakomo and Koshi waste management facilities are expected to be awarded in 2027 and 2028 respectively, Agriculture Minister Christos Senekis said on Wednesday.

Senekis said the ministry’s priority was to closely monitor timelines and coordinate all parties involved to address the immediate needs of the two facilities while continuing planning for the country’s long-term waste management needs.

The minister visited the integrated waste management facilities at Pentakomo and Koshi, where he was briefed on their operation and the challenges they face, several of which the ministry said stem from issues that have accumulated over time.

He also discussed with officials and operators the next steps required to ensure the facilities continue operating smoothly and are gradually upgraded.

According to the ministry, the final plans for upgrading both facilities will be determined on the basis of an ongoing study into the sustainability of Cyprus’ municipal solid waste management infrastructure network.

The study will determine the infrastructure needed to complete the national waste management network.

Until it is completed, measures are being taken to address immediate operational needs. The ministry said the proposed interventions would not only serve the facilities during the transitional period but could also form part of their eventual permanent upgrades, ensuring that investments made now retain long-term value without pre-empting the study’s conclusions.

At Pentakomo, Senekis was briefed on work carried out since December 2023, when the state took over operation of the facility. More than 180 contracts have since been concluded to cover operational requirements and interventions involving equipment, health and safety.

Projects aimed at addressing the facility’s immediate operational needs during the transitional period were also discussed.

At Koshi, the minister discussed the current situation and projects being pursued to ensure sufficient capacity and uninterrupted operation during the transitional period.

The facility must be able to handle all waste it receives from the Nicosia, Larnaca and Famagusta districts.

Under the current timetable, the contract for the Pentakomo facility is expected to be awarded during the second half of 2027, while the Koshi contract is expected to be awarded during the first half of 2028.

Upgrade works at each facility are expected to take around 36 months.