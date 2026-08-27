AMANI aims to redefine residential living in Limassol

Demand in Limassol’s residential market is increasingly shifting toward homes that offer more than space and location, with buyers weighing wellness, community and daily convenience alongside traditional criteria such as size and design. Amby, known in Cyprus as “the Urban Island Developer”, is betting on that shift with AMANI, a new residential development in the Panthea area of Agios Athanasios, Limassol, built around the concept of well-being living.

Amby is a Limassol-based real-estate company specialising in high-end residential and commercial urban projects, and AMANI is one of four large-scale developments the company currently has under way — its most ambitious step yet toward what it calls a complete living ecosystem, rather than a residence with amenities simply added on.

The development spans seven buildings on a 17,000-sq.m plot and will comprise 167 units — one, one-plus-one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, some with private gardens, and views over the sea, the shared gardens, the pool or the surrounding park, alongside two-, three- and four-bedroom penthouses with sea or panoramic city views.

The project was designed in collaboration with HSC Architects, PPA Architects, EKKY Studios and UHA, among other consultants, reflecting the scale of the undertaking.

“AMANI is not simply a residence with amenities attached — it is an environment designed around well-being from the ground up, where families can live, recover, connect and grow. This reflects our vision for Amby: to reveal new dimensions of life in Cyprus by rethinking what everyday living can feel like,” Amby CEO Armen Arustamov said.

The project reflects changing expectations among residents, with more buyers looking for homes that support healthier routines and offer facilities traditionally associated with hospitality or resort destinations rather than residential blocks.

Wellness built into daily life

At the centre of AMANI’s concept is a set of hotel-inspired wellness and lifestyle amenities. The development will include two indoor pools, one outdoor pool and a separate outdoor pool for children, alongside a gym with yoga and pilates facilities, a sauna, a cold plunge, a massage room, a rooftop herbal park and dedicated wellness spaces.

Beyond wellness, the development includes spaces intended to support work, socialising and community life — a coworking space, a café, an event space and a barbecue area — designed to give residents reasons to connect without leaving the development.

Amby says the layout was planned around the needs of modern families, extending beyond individual apartments to shared spaces and practical features that support everyday life. Private gardens, a children’s playground and secure underground parking are included alongside a wider layout designed to encourage interaction among residents.

Close to Limassol’s private schools

AMANI is positioned close to several of Limassol’s private schools, with The Grammar School a three-minute walk away, Foley’s School five minutes by car, and The Heritage School and The Island School each roughly 15 minutes by car — proximity that Amby says makes the daily school run easier and less time-consuming for families. The location also offers convenient access to the city centre and to the area’s key routes in and out.

Through AMANI, Amby aims to establish well-being living as a new residential category in Limassol, combining premium housing with lifestyle infrastructure designed around the needs of contemporary families.

The development reflects a broader shift in residential preferences, with buyers increasingly weighing wellness, community and convenience alongside traditional factors such as size, location and design. For Amby, AMANI is a signal that Limassol’s residential market is moving from square footage toward a broader sense of comfort and community.

Discover more about AMANI and explore the full development by visiting the official website.