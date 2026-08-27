Larnaca is moving forward with the final phase of reshaping the Ayios Ioannis neighbourhood, with €6.2 million worth of upgrades planned for roads, pavements and public spaces, with emphasis on pedestrians, cycling and accessibility.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras and members of the community council held a meeting on Wednesday evening in the Ayios Ioannis Theologos church yard to inform residents on the next phase of works, which will see roads dug up and a gradual implementation of traffic diversions.

The project includes resurfacing and improving the road network, widening pavements, restructuring carparks, creating bus lanes and moving utility networks underground, turning the area into a model of sustainable mobility.

Trees will also be planted and green areas expanded, while the historical and cultural characteristics of the area will be highlighted.

The project is co-funded by the Republic of Cyprus and the Larnaca municipality, and is projected to last 24 months.