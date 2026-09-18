On Friday, the weather will be overwhelmingly cloudy, with local rains and isolated hailstorms.

After midday, the rain will mainly affect the mountainous areas and the eastern half of the island. The weather is set to improve noticeably later in the day.

Temperatures will rise to around 31 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the west coast, around 29 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 22 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort, increasing to up 5 Beaufort before temporarily reaching up to 6 Beaufort in the southwest. Winds are expected to strengthen in a storm, reaching up to 9 Beaufort.

The sea will generally be slightly rough, and temporarily rough on the windward coast.

Tonight, the weather will gradually become mainly clear with locally increased cloudiness, mainly in the west.

Temperatures will drop to around 19 degrees Celsius inland, around 21 degrees on the coast and around 13 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly from the west to the northwest, ranging between 3 to 4 Beaufort and increase to occasionally moderate on the windward coast, 4 Beaufort.

The sea will generally be a little rough, however later in the south and east it will become calm to a little rough.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, it will be mainly clear in most areas of the island, with temporarily increased cloudiness.

However, clouds are expected to develop after noon in the higher mountains and possibly inland areas, producing isolated showers or even storms.

The temperature will rise on Saturday and increase slightly further on Sunday, while no significant change in temperature is expected on Monday.