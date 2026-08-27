Claims made by the woman using the pseudonym “Sandy” will be assessed in court, police spokesman Vyron Vyronos said on Thursday, after a second written statement from the woman brought the high-profile case back into the spotlight.

Asked by the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) to respond to the positions put forward by Sandy through the Cyprus Times, Vyronos said the case had already been filed before the court and her claims would be examined during proceedings.

“We have nothing else to say as the police,” he said, adding that police could not comment on the positions of any of the parties while the case was before the court.

In two written interventions published by the Cyprus Times, Sandy has sought to give her version of her involvement in the case and respond, among other things, to claims that criminal proceedings against her and journalist Makarios Drousiotis amount to an attempt to silence investigative journalism.

In her first statement, she called for available data from Drousiotis’ device and accounts to be examined through lawful and independent technical means to establish, as she said, the path taken by specific messages.

Drousiotis, meanwhile, said in a social media post on Wednesday that examinations of devices and other digital material were under way thanks to financial support from members of the public.

“The evidence has already begun to speak and is dismantling the police scenario and her own narrative that she fabricated the messages herself and that their content was a product of her imagination,” he said.

In her second statement, published on Thursday, Sandy maintained that she had written messages connected to the case, but said they did not correspond to genuine conversations or actual events. She also rejected responsibility for material which she said she had neither written, said nor passed on.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate criminal case following a complaint by an individual over a possible breach of personal data through Drousiotis’ book Mafia State.

Asked about the progress of that investigation, Vyronos said it remained ongoing.

“Statements are being taken to establish whether criminal offences arise against Makarios Drousiotis, but when it will be completed is still unknown, because in cases of this kind every statement may potentially produce new evidence and testimony,” he said.

No timeframe has yet been set for the completion of the investigation.