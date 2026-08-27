There are several events to enjoy this week, yet there is a sight that is set to captivate islanders. The rise of the full moon on Friday, August 28, will offer magical summer moments this week and weekend, everywhere on the island.

One Paphos event prepares a special evening of culture and remembrance for the occasion.

Beyond Time, Under the Oxyrhynchus Moon is held this Friday at the Ancient Odeon of Paphos by the Department of Antiquities as part of the event series ‘Archaeological Sites in the Light of the August Full Moon’.

It begins at 8.30pm and invites the public to a night of music, tales and astronomy, held under the auspices of the new Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cyprus, Clea Papaellina.

“This year’s event draws inspiration from an ancient myth that has travelled through the centuries,” comment the organisers.

“According to tradition, Oxyrhynchus, the mysterious sharp-snouted fish of the Nile, was associated with the dismemberment of the god Osiris and evolved into a symbol of the eternal relationship between life, death, memory and rebirth.

“From the world of ancient Egypt to the Hellenistic shores of the Mediterranean, Oxyrhynchus’ figure preserves the idea that traces of the past are never truly lost; they continue to illuminate humans just like the moon illuminates the night.”

Under the last full moon of the summer, and at the picturesque location of the Odeon and the lighthouse of Paphos, visitors will experience a unique evening that blends a musical narrative performance by a bouzouki quartet of the NYKSIS musical ensemble.

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation will also be there to provide a guided tour of the star-filled sky of Paphos, allowing visitors to discover the constellations that guided travellers, sailors and visionaries for millennia.

Beyond Time, Under the Oxyrhynchus Moon

Live bouzouki quartet NYKSIS and a guided tour of the full moon sky by the Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation. August 28. Ancient Odeon of Paphos. 8.30pm. Free admission