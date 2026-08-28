Part of the proceeds from gelato sales will be donated to the Little Heroes Foundation through “The Golden Scoops” campaign

This September, Columbia Confectionery, a member of Columbia Restaurants Group, is turning every scoop of gelato into an act of care and giving. Through “The Golden Scoops” campaign and its message, “This September, Scoop for a Little Hero”, every gelato purchase made from 1st to 30th September 2026 will help support children with cancer and leukaemia, as well as their families.

The initiative marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, observed internationally every September. As part of the campaign, Columbia Confectionery will donate part of the proceeds from gelato sales to the Little Heroes Foundation (Mikroi Iroes), supporting its important work with children and families during a particularly challenging time in their lives.

The Little Heroes Foundation provides psychological and financial support to families of children receiving treatment at the Paediatric Oncology Department of Archbishop Makarios III Hospital or travelling abroad for medical care. Its work helps cover essential needs and offers valuable assistance throughout each child’s treatment.

“Gelato is one of Columbia Confectionery’s best-loved products. We wanted something we prepare with care every day, and which our customers have embraced, to serve an even greater purpose this September. Through ‘The Golden Scoops’, every purchase becomes a meaningful gesture of support for these children and their families,” said Christos Potsides, Operations Manager at Columbia Confectionery.

Throughout September, the public can take part in the initiative by choosing their favourite gelato flavours at Columbia Confectionery stores across Cyprus or by ordering through participating delivery platforms.

Through the “The Golden Scoops” initiative, Columbia Restaurants Group reaffirms its long-standing commitment to social responsibility, demonstrating that even a small everyday treat can become a meaningful act of support, solidarity, and hope.

Find your nearest Columbia Confectionery here, or order online through your favourite delivery platform.