The historic German housewives who laid the groundwork for today’s tradwives

By Katherine Calvert

Over the past few years, tradwife content has moved from niche corners of social media into mainstream cultural debate. Tradwives present themselves as embracing a traditional wife lifestyle centred on domesticity, motherhood and clearly defined gender roles within marriage.

This content is typically framed through curated images of homemaking, hyper-femininity and nostalgic visions of family life. The tradwife trend is frequently interpreted as a reaction to contemporary pressures such as economic insecurity, stalled work-life balance and broader social and cultural uncertainty.

Yet this focus on the present risks treating the phenomenon as historically unprecedented. In fact, tradwife ideals echo the ways domesticity and femininity have been repeatedly romanticised in periods of social change, in particular, by the early 20th-century German housewives’ movement.

Housewives associations began to spring up across Germany in the late 19th century. These regional groups were brought together under the umbrella of the national Federation of German Housewives’ Associations in 1915. The federation engaged in consumer and political lobbying, ran domestic training courses for young women and published newspapers and yearbooks that promoted their ideology.

Like 21st-century tradwives, the early 20th-century housewives’ associations accepted the idea that men and women, while not necessarily unequal, were inherently different. They believed they had distinct roles to play within the family and in society more broadly.

Rosine Speicher, a member of the federation’s committee and leader of the local housewives’ organisation in Nuremberg, advocated for this idea. In the federation’s 1933 yearbook she wrote that the family provided the ideal environment for the development of women’s personalities.

The belief that women were fundamentally different to men went hand-in-hand with religious language in the early 20th century, as it often still does among today’s tradwives. One of the first studies of the German housewives’ movement highlighted how the leader of the federation, Anna Gerhardt, appealed to women using “cultural-religious language”. She evoked “an inner voice for a holy mission, demanding renunciation, self-sacrifice, discipline, education, and, above all, service”.

Members of the German housewives’ movement openly expressed anti-feminist sentiments. Speicher, for example, wrote in the yearbook that feminism had led to “the disgusting degradation of marriage to a primarily sexual affair”. She believed this resulted in a “fear” of having children.

Speicher made the case for maintaining a traditional model of marriage in which women’s role is one of service in relation to their husband and the children it is assumed they will dutifully bear. With this attitude, she anticipated views that circulate among many 21st-century tradwives.

Alongside religious and anti-feminist ideas, the early 20th-century housewives, like some of their 21st-century counterparts, also bought into and promoted ethno-nationalism. This form of nationalism imagines the nation as an ethnically homogeneous group. For the early 20th-century housewives, this meant people with Germanic roots, while some 21st-century tradwives have been linked with white nationalist ideologies.

The Federation of German Housewives’ Associations was officially politically neutral. But by the early 1930s, its leadership and policies were increasingly aligned with the Nazi party’s fascist agenda. The housewives’ movement regarded childbearing as women’s primary contribution to securing the future of the nation.

Clara Mende, a political representative for housewives in the Ministry of Economics, captured this nationalist pro-natalism when she wrote in the yearbook in 1933 that “mothers-to-be are the architects of Germany’s future”. The newspapers published by the national and regional housewives’ organisations frequently included advice about raising children in line with the movement’s conservative and nationalist values.

Housewives associations began to spring up across Germany in the late 19th century

The nationalist politics of the early 20th-century housewives was also expressed in their approach to food. Housewives were encouraged to make use of seasonal, German produce and avoid buying imported goods.

In 1927, an article in the federation’s newspaper accused housewives who bought imported oranges over German-grown apples of being responsible for unemployment and declining agricultural output. It suggested that housewives should choose apples over oranges because, among other reasons, apples don’t require peeling and, it claimed, leave you feeling more sated.

Although early 20th-century German housewives’ associations were not promoting the kind of “homesteading” associated with modern-day tradwife influencers, they did use cookery-related articles and handbooks to promote their nationalist ideologies. This provided them with a way to integrate their politics into the everyday lives of supporters.

Looking back to the beliefs and activities of the early 20th-century German housewives’ movement helps to clarify how today’s tradwives are drawing on a well-established and international history. This history includes women’s advocacy for socially conservative, anti-feminist and ethno-nationalist ideas.

Although the tradwife lifestyle is often packaged as personal choice, that choice does not occur in a vacuum. Against a backdrop of increasing support for right-wing populism – both today and in late 1920s-early 1930s Germany – the potential political implications cannot be ignored.

Promoting a lifestyle and belief system that align with right-wing populist attacks on women’s rights and cultural diversity carries consequences that extend beyond the personal sphere.

Katherine Calvert is Leverhulme Research Fellow, Imperial and Weimar Germany, University of Leeds. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence