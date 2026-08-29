The storm which battered the island caused a boat to sink off Cape Greco on Saturday, prompting a rescue operation for passengers aboard vessels in the area.

Weather service Kitasweather said those aboard the sunken boat were rescued and were out of danger.

The rescue was part of a wider operation involving two boats in the bay between Ayios Anargyroi and Konnos at Cape Greco, with a police helicopter deployed to the scene.

According to police, two other boats remained anchored in the area, with the helicopter attempting to rescue those on board.