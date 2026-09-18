Cyprus’s Israeli made Barak MX air defence system will be presented publicly for the first time during the military parade marking Independence Day on October 1, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas confirmed on Friday.

“It will be an upgraded parade to honour our Independence Day”, Palmas said, describing the event as a showcase for the National Guard’s latest acquisition.

Greece will be represented at the parade by Defence Minister Nikos Dendias, with a contingent from the Egyptian armed forces also taking part, alongside units from other allied countries.

Ahead of the parade, Palmas is due to travel to Cairo for a trilateral meeting with his Greek and Egyptian counterparts.

“On Monday I am going to Egypt where we will review and update our trilateral relationship on exercises and training issues”, he said.

Palmas also addressed the continued escalation of violations of the Nicosia flight information region (FIR) by Turkish aircraft, along with reports of harassment involving Greek fighter jets and passenger planes.

“We are doing what we need to do, and beyond that, we don’t want to get to the point where a situation will lead us down dangerous paths”, he stressed.

Palmas said the renewal of the lifting of the arms embargo on the Republic for a further year would allow agreements already under way to move forward, including the modernisation of the Andreas Papandreou air base in Paphos, targeted for completion within the next year, and the acquisition of 40 Hummer military vehicles.

Palmas said the armed forces train regularly at bilateral and trilateral level as standard practice among modern militaries, pointing to recent cooperation with Greece and Egypt through the multinational Medusa exercise.