Six people were arrested in overnight police operations on Friday for offences including illegal possession of drugs, illegal stay in the territory of the Republic, speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

As part of the operations, the authorities checked 637 drivers and 233 passengers and inspected 74 premises, resulting in 15 complaints being filed.

During the traffic inspections, 321 complaints were filed, concerning various traffic offences, and 450 alcohol tests were carried out, resulting in 24 complaints.

13 vehicles were also impounded as part of the operations.