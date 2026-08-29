Three people have been arrested in Famagusta and Larnaca in connection with an investigation into alleged planned contract killings.

According to the police, the arrests followed the receipt of relevant information via Europol, with the suspects alleged to have conspired to murder and participated in a criminal organisation.

“Following the receipt of information via Europol regarding planned contract killings in Cyprus, the Cyprus police immediately activated an operational plan, in cooperation with a team from the Danish police,” the police said in a statement.

Police said that the coordinated investigation led to the issuance of search warrants and prompted an investigation in the districts of Famagusta and Larnaca during which the suspects were arrested.

“[The operation] highlights the importance of speed, operational readiness and international cooperation in tackling new forms of serious and organised crime,” the police said.

Investigations into the case are ongoing, with Cypriot police cooperating with Danish authorities and Europol.