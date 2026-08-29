A truly exciting concert, unlike any other, is fast approaching. The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation begins its new season with a performance that highlights the music in video games.

Against the backdrop of Nicosia’s illuminated Venetian walls, the orchestra and the Friends of Nicosia Association will present the Video Game Symphony concert this September 18 in Eleftheria Square.

Under the baton of the world-acclaimed conductor Lisa Xanthopoulou, soundtracks of popular video games will come to life through classical music instruments.

Melodies from both classic and contemporary games that have left their mark on generations of players are part of the repertoire, certain to entertain audiences of all ages.

Through the outstanding arrangements of Andrés Soto, the programme traces the remarkable evolution of video game music through the years, from the legendary Super Mario, Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokémon to the immersive worlds of World of Warcraft, Hollow Knight and Elden Ring.

Apart from just tunes performed by the orchestra’s musicians, the experience will be enhanced by large-screen projections of images and video clips, transporting audiences into the iconic worlds of these games. Plus, entrance to this evening that blends music, imagery and nostalgia is completely free.

Video Game Symphony

Melodies from renowned video games comes to life by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. September 18. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 8pm. Entrance free