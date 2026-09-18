Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd will review its first-half 2026 results and the possibility of a second interim dividend at a board meeting on September 28, 2026, the company announced on Friday.

The company’s board will meet at its Larnaca offices at 10.30am to examine and approve, among other matters, the results for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

It will also consider whether to pay a second interim dividend for the 2026 financial year.

The board’s decisions, together with the reviewed condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months to June 30, will be announced before trading begins on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on September 29.

Petrolina paid a €0.01 per share interim dividend earlier this year after the board approved the distribution in July.

The 2.94 per cent interim dividend was paid to shareholders registered with the Cyprus Stock Exchange as of July 30, with the shares trading ex-dividend from July 29 and the payment made on August 28.

The company also completed its 2025 final dividend payment in July, distributing €0.02 per share following approval at its annual general meeting.

The 5.8 per cent final dividend was paid through the Cyprus Stock Exchange’s dividend distribution procedures, with shareholders whose holdings were managed through CSE members receiving the net amount in their members’ client accounts.

Petrolina also announced in July that it had begun the process of commencing operations for five special purpose companies established to develop different phases of its Land of Tomorrow property project, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and licences.

The group holds stakes ranging from 10 per cent to full ownership in the five companies, covering planned residential towers, an ecovillage, resort, boutique development and business hub.

The project follows Petrolina’s decision to relocate its storage facilities to the Vasiliko area and the Former Refineries Area Scheme, allowing the group to pursue greater diversification into property development.

The company commissioned Foster + Partners to prepare the master plan for the approximately 300,000-square-metre mixed-use development, which is planned to include residential, retail, dining, hotel, conference, office and event facilities alongside green and public spaces.

The overall project is expected to be implemented in phases over 12 to 15 years, while construction of its first phase is expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027 and be completed around 2028 or 2029.