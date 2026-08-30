As every year, August is the month when the Rialto Theatre takes a short break to rest, recharge and prepare for the season ahead. Returning this September with renewed energy, the theatre launches its new artistic season with a programme filled with art, creativity and memorable experiences.

This month’s programme features a digital art exhibition, cinema, theatre, dance and literature, offering audiences a vibrant and diverse start to the new cultural season. Here’s what to expect next month!

On September 4, 5 and 6 LUX_KILL, a brutalist choreographic intervention will take place in the underbelly of the Rialto Theatre. The installation, by Suzana Phialas, forces a jarring architectural transition, guiding visitors off the red velvet comfort of traditional theatrical viewing, and down into a cold, understage corridor.

Deconstructing an Algorithmic Body across three raw, dismantled monitors, the artwork is inherently reactive. As visitors cross the threshold, their physical mass overloads the local network, dynamically triggering real-time visual distortions and frame-rate collapses on the screens.

The viewer is treated not as a passive observer, but as a physical contaminant actively corrupting the digital choreography.

The installation will be open to the public from 7pm to 10pm on September 4 and from 6pm on September 5 and 6.

The Rialto Theatre launches a new initiative seeking to revisit and critically reflect on films that have challenged, enraged, intrigued, shocked and inspired.

EXPLICIT’s inaugural edition is dedicated to the work of Lars von Trier. Over the course of three days, audiences will have the opportunity to revisit a selection of the director’s most significant films, accompanied by a discussion with film professionals exploring issues of consent, violence and artistic freedom.

The screenings include the films: Breaking the Waves, Antichrist, Nymphomaniac, Dancer in the Dark and The House that Jack Built. Held in collaboration with Limassol Cine Club, the screenings will run on September 7, 8 and 9, with subtitles in Greek and English.

Then, Louiza Papaloizou’s award-winning novel To Vouni is brought to the stage, adapted and directed by Maria Kyriakou, bringing to life the world of Xenis, the daughter and the Swede in a poetic setting where memory, loss and the search for identity intersect.

Through a contemporary dramaturgy, the performances on September 12 and 13 transfer to the stage the novel’s language, atmosphere and emotional power.

From September 18 to 20, the fourth Cyprus Choreography Showcase will take place, presenting selected choreographic pieces conceived and created in Cyprus over the past two years.

Achilles’ Fiancée

This year, works by Panos Malactos, Petros Konnaris & Rodia Vomvolou, Harry Koushos, Evie Demetriou, Milena Ugren Koulas, Elena Antoniou, Melina Sofocleous and Andria Michaelidou will be presented alongside parallel events.

A tribute to the distinguished Cypriot writer Giorgos Philippou Pierides will arrive next on the Rialto Theatre stage as Vivliotropio presents From The Seasons on September 23.

The author’s life and work will be discussed by Aphrodite Athanasopoulou, Associate Professor at the University of Cyprus and writer Antonis Georgiou.

As part of the tribute, selected readings from The Tetralogy of the Seasons, a collection of short stories, will be performed by actors Nektarios Theodorou, Manolis Michaelides and Panayiota Papageorgiou. The staged readings are directed by Marina Vrondi, with music by Andreas Theocharous and lighting design by Vasilis Petinaris.

Two days later, the lyrical compositions of Stavros Lantsias will meet unexpected covers by Led Zeppelin, The Doors, L. V. Beethoven and Ennio Morricone.

The Stavros Lantsias Piano Trio, with Babis Tyropoulos as the special guest, will present a compelling dialogue between contemporary jazz, classical music and the broader landscape of international musical expression.

The final performance of the month is by Yasemi Iklaidoni as she presents Achilles’ Fiancée by Alki Zei on September 27.

Nominated for the Karolos Koun Award for her performance, Kilaidoni will deliver a powerful monologue tracing the story of a generation that, during the turbulent decades of modern Greek history (1940–1970), chose to change the world at great personal cost. M

arking the first-ever stage adaptation of Alki Zei’s iconic novel, the play tells the story of a woman who becomes the story of Greece itself.

September at Rialto Theatre

Music, theatre performances, readings and installations by various artists. Throughout September. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy