It is almost autumn. For the rest of the world at least; Cyprus still feels like a hot summer day, and we probably will not get the autumn memo until Christmas decorations go up. Yet every year as kids go back to school, I am reminded that summer is reaching its end and a new season is about to begin. In more ways than one.

When the weather does not allow me to get into full autumn mood one TV show does: Gilmore Girls. As Lauren Graham (who plays Lorelai Gilmore) famously said in her speech at the Emmy Awards in 2025: “Twenty-five years ago, [now 26] a show called Gilmore Girls premiered, and apparently took the season of fall hostage.”

Then, years after the original show ended, a Netflix sequel was released, and it might just be the autumnal dream you are looking for. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is set some ten years after the finale, and it still focuses on the adventurous lives of Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore. Sadly, the grandfather, Richard Gilmore, is not in this sequel, as the actor, Edward Herrmann, passed away before filming began.

The four episodes focus on the four seasons and take us through the lives of the Gilmore women. Suddenly, we are all back at Stars Hollow, with endless cups of coffee at Luke’s and trying to keep up with fast-paced dialogue.

In a flash, the series updates viewers on what is going on in Lorelai’s life and her Dragonfly Inn, her turbulent relationship with her mother and Rory’s journalist days as she flies around the world for assignments. The four seasons-episodes walk viewers through a year in their life, as the title suggests, returning to unanswered questions the finale left.

The character development felt a little off, I admit, Rory’s adult decisions did not feel like those of the sensitive, high-moral teenager she was – unless life breaks us along the way – and with the absence of Sookie (played by Melissa McCarthy) and her husband (Jackson Douglas), the story feels a little less alive.

Watching the show feels a bit like a high-school reunion – curious to see what everyone is up to, and this one, with a high dose of autumn vibes.