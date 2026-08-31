Philippa Fotopoulou won gold in the long jump at the Mediterranean Games in Taranto on Monday as Cyprus increased its medal tally to 13, with Elena Kulichenko and Milan Trajkovic also taking silver.

Fotopoulou secured first place with a jump of 6.59 metres on her opening attempt, which proved enough to keep her at the top of the standings throughout the competition.

Kulichenko won silver in the high jump after clearing 1.92m with her third attempt.

Trajkovic also claimed silver in the 110m hurdles after finishing in 13.25 seconds. France’s Erwann Cinna won gold in 13.22.

Trajkovic’s time equalled the Cypriot record he set in 2017 at the Diamond League meeting in London.

The three athletics medals took Cyprus’ total to five gold, five silver and three bronze.

Cyprus also reached the women’s 3×3 basketball semi-finals after beating Slovenia 21-15.

Stylianidi was the leading scorer with 10 points, while Kyriakou added seven and Papalla four.

In gymnastics, Cyprus finished sixth in the team event, with several athletes qualifying for individual finals.

The national handball team finished eighth after losing 31-27 to Kosovo in the seventh-place play-off.

In sailing, Andriani Georgiou remained second in the ILCA6 standings after eight races, with the medal race scheduled for Wednesday.

Cyprus also competed in shooting and weightlifting, with Dimitra Ioannou setting two national records in the under-61kg category.