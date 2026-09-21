A 16-year-old died in an accident on Sunday afternoon in Argaka, Paphos, when he lost control of his motorcycle, hit the pavement and crashed into an electricity pylon.

Paphos deputy police director Michalis Nicholaou said the accident happened at around 3.25pm when the teenager – Yiorgos Hadjioannou from Ayia Marina – crashed his “sports motorcycle” on Archbishop Makarios III Avenue in Argaka, in the direction of Grivas Digenis Avenue.

Hadjioannou was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Polis Chrysochous hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police found a helmet at the scene of the accident and are investigating whether the teenager was wearing it at the time of the crash.

Further investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.