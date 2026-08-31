On Monday, it will be mainly clear in the morning, but it will become cloudier later in the day, with the possibility of isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will reach 35 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees on the west coast, around 34 degrees on the rest of the coast, and 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming southwesterly to northwesterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort and temporarily reaching 5 Beaufort on the south coast. The sea will be slightly rough.

Tonight the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow from the northwest to the northeast and southeast along the north coast, reaching up to 3 Beaufort.

The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the weather will initially be mainly clear. However, in the afternoon, there will be increased cloud cover, which is expected to produce isolated showers, mainly in the higher mountains.

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise over the next three days.