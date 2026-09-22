Police removed four British passengers from a flight from Larnaca to Birmingham on Monday after they repeatedly refused to stop using electronic cigarettes during the five-hour journey, according to a passenger who filmed the incident.

Three women and one man were escorted off the aircraft by police despite what numerous warnings from cabin crew to stop smoking e-cigarettes, as well as complaints from other passengers seated nearby.

Footage recorded by a fellow passenger shows a crew member informing the group “the police are waiting for them downstairs,” before an officer addresses them directly, saying “would you like to get off?”

The four then leave the aircraft one by one while other passengers remain seated, waiting for the process to be completed.

The airline confirmed that police met the flight after “a group of passengers behaving in a disruptive manner” on board.

It said cabin crew are “trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately” and that it does not tolerate “provocative or disruptive behaviour” on its aircraft.