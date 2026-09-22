A 37-year-old British father on Tuesday pleaded guilty to causing the death of his three-year-old son, who fell from a fourth-floor window at a Paphos hotel in July.

The father admitted the charge of causing death by a rash or negligent act before Paphos district court, with the case adjourned until October 5 for mitigation and sentencing.

Speaking outside court, defence lawyer Alexandros Alexandrou said his client had decided to plead guilty after taking time to understand the Cyprus legal process and what a trial would entail for him and his family.

“I explained to him that if he pleads not guilty, that means he will go into a hearing,” Alexandrou said, adding that a trial would involve numerous court dates and force the family to repeatedly confront the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

“He will be called to see pictures and evidence. It will be disturbing for him, for his family,” he said.

Alexandrou said the father had taken time to consider his options before deciding on Monday night to admit the charge “in order to end the story” and face whatever penalty the court decides.

His priority, the lawyer said, was to return to his family, support them and grieve together.

Alexandrou stressed that the charge does not involve an allegation that the father intended to commit a crime, describing what happened as a “momentary” lapse in an otherwise tragic set of circumstances.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison, according to the lawyer. Alexandrou said he would present mitigating factors on October 5 and ask the court to impose the minimum possible penalty.

He said a custodial sentence of up to three years could potentially be suspended, while a fine was also among the sentencing options available to the court.

Asked by the Cyprus Mail what would happen if a maximum sentence was imposed, he said that “If the maximum sentence were imposed, the defence would appeal. This kind of penalty is not acceptable from our side”.

The father will most probably return to the UK ahead of the next hearing, as Alexandrou said he would apply to the court for permission for him to travel. His other child, a five-year-old daughter, is unwell, and the lawyer said returning to his family remained his immediate priority.

His parents and other relatives are supporting him financially, the lawyer added.

Alexandrou noted that the defendant has not been named during the court proceedings and asked that the family’s privacy continue to be respected, particularly because another young child is involved.

The three-year-old died after falling from a fourth-floor window at a hotel in Chlorakas on July 12, while the family was on holiday in Cyprus.

The father had previously been allowed to return to the UK for his son’s funeral after providing an additional €10,000 guarantee.