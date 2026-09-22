Customs agents, acting on a tipoff, stopped two Israeli women for luggage inspection at Paphos airport on Monday and found large quantities of duty free cigarettes.

The agents found 19 cartons of 200 cigarettes each in the luggage of one passenger and ten cartons of 200 cigarettes each in the luggage of the second passenger.

Both were arrested and later released after an out-of-court settlement of €1m140 and €600 respectively.

The cigarettes were confiscated to be destroyed.