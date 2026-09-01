Almost six couples a day divorced in Cyprus, with 2,107 divorces recorded according to figures from the statistical service.

The figures show that Nicosia held the highest number of divorces in 2024, with 794 cases.

Limassol followed with 575, while Larnaca recorded 397, Paphos with 250, and Famagusta had 91 divorces.

The duration of marriages varied considerably, for in some 33 cases, couples divorced before their first year of marriage, while 130 divorces involved marriages that had lasted four years and 143 involved marriages lasting five years.

The average duration of marriages that ended in divorce was 13.2 years.

Almost half of the divorces involved couples without children, with 1,047 cases recorded in this category.

A further 541 divorces involved one dependent child and 397 involved two.

There were some 72 divorces involving couples with three dependent children, 18 with four children and three involving five or more.

In total, 1,638 dependent children were associated with divorces recorded during the year, with 537 aged between five and nine.

Most divorces involved couples in which both spouses were Cypriot, accounting for 1,167 cases.

The statistics also recorded marriages between Cypriots and those of other nationalities, as well as marriages between spouses of the same foreign nationality.