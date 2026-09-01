Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday hailed the security agreement signed with Greece as “one of the largest in the state’s history”, linking it directly to the trilateral relationship developed with Cyprus over the past decade.

In a post on X on Monday afternoon, Netanyahu said the agreement was “a direct continuation of the Eastern Mediterranean alliance we forged a decade ago with Greece and Cyprus”.

“It serves as further proof of the immense capabilities of Israel’s defence and technology industries,” he said.

“This move reflects Israel’s strength, the confidence in our defence exports, and the bolstering of our regional alliances.”

Israel and Greece signed a €3 billion defence deal on Monday under which Israel will build a multi-layered air defence system for Greece as Athens pushes ahead with a broader military modernisation programme.

Israel’s defence ministry said it was Israel’s largest-ever defence export deal with Greece and one of the biggest in the country’s history.

Amir Baram, director general of Israel’s defence ministry, said the so-called Achilles Shield deal reflected “Israel’s technological edge and the proven track record of our defence systems in the field.”

Under the deal, Israel will supply Greece with the David’s Sling and SPYDER systems produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the BARAK MX system made by Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as MMR multi-mission radars for air surveillance, manufactured by IAI unit ELTA Systems.

Cyprus already operates Israel’s Barak MX system and has approved the acquisition of four Greek-made Kentavros counter-drone systems.