Three authorities are investigating the sinking of two boats off Cape Greco and the death of businessman Dimi Mavropoulos last Saturday, with separate inquiries examining the circumstances surrounding his death and the sinking of the passenger vessel Petsas I.

Police and the deputy shipping ministry are jointly investigating the death of the 76-year-old Mavropoulos and the sinking of his boat, Perla Bianca, which was also carrying his 30-year-old daughter and 57-year-old partner.

The marine accident and incident investigation committee is also conducting a separate investigation into the sinking of Petsas I, a passenger yacht.

The division of responsibility between the authorities was clarified during a meeting on Monday, where the deputy ministry assured it would collaborate with the other relevant authorities to remove pollutants, debris and both wrecks from the sea “without delay”.

An open ended NAVTEX warning issued by the joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) will remain in force until the operation is completed, warning vessels regarding wreckage in the area.

According to local media, the police investigation into Mavropoulos’ death is at an advanced stage.

The findings indicate that Mavropoulos became trapped in the wreckage while attempting to save his boat.

Statements had been obtained from all four survivors by Monday afternoon, including Mavropoulos’ daughter.

His partner, who was discharged from hospital on Monday, is likewise expected to give a statement.

The investigation has also raised questions regarding the rules governing yacht departures during severe weather.

Speaking to Politis, maritime law expert Dr Antonis Stylianou said Cyprus has at present no system comparable to Greece, where sailing restrictions can be imposed according to factors including wind strength, gusts and strong waves.

He explained that existing Cypriot legislation mainly covers commercial shipping rather than sailing yachts.

Stylianou said the legal framework was “a very serious gap” because responsibility for decisions on sailing restrictions is divided between several authorities.

He said the process for passing such a bill would involve the work of the deputy shipping ministry, the transport, justice and interior ministries, the ports authority, fisheries and environment department, the met office as well as the maritime police.

“We should not wait for tragedies to discover deficiencies that we already know about”, he said.

He proposed a four-level warning system for vessels preparing to depart, while also stressing that sailors have themselves individual responsibilities.

“It is not possible to have a police officer hovering above every captain,” he said.

The met office has also said it has no authority to prevent boats from sailing, for its representative Andreas Chrysanthou said the orange weather warning issued on Saturday had accurately forecast the conditions.

Chrysanthou further stressed that the sea bulletin had warned of waves reaching close to 2.5 metres in eastern areas and stated that “the sea would be dangerous”.

The bulletin was issued every six hours to relevant authorities, port authorities, private companies and boat owners.

The investigation into Petsas I will examine maritime safety issues surrounding the vessel’s sinking.

Its inquiry does not have a criminal dimension and will result in a report setting out its findings and, where necessary, safety recommendations.

Mavropoulos was a renowned former rally driver who later founded the Cyprus Historic and Classic Motor Museum in Limassol.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at 11am at St Kosmas’ Church the Aetolian in Limassol.