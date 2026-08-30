The met office cannot ban boats from setting sail in bad weather, its representative Andreas Chrysanthou said on Sunday, as investigations into the death of Limassol businessman Dimi Mavropoulos aboard his yacht on Saturday continue.

Mavropoulos was pulled unconscious from his yacht off the coast of Cape Greco, after the boat had sunk after fierce storms hit the island and its vicinity on Saturday, before later being pronounced dead.

When asked about the matter, Chrysanthou told the Cyprus News Agency that “there is no concept of a ban on setting sail”, before stressing that the orange weather warning which had been in force on Saturday foresaw the conditions which led to Mavropoulos’ death.

“The met office issues a sea bulletin, and this had been issued yesterday. It was specifically emphasised that the height of waves in the area, to the east [of the island], was close to two and a half metres,” he said.

He added that the sea bulletin had made reference to the orange weather warning, and “made it clear that the sea would be dangerous”.

“It had become clear that strong storms were expected in those areas as well, and accompanied by hail and gusty winds,” he said, before adding that the sea bulleting is sent every six hours to “all competent authorities, port authorities, private companies, and individuals who own boats”.

To this end, he stressed that the conditions on Saturday were “exactly as predicted”.

“‘Unusual phenomena are predicted’, the warning says. ‘Damage and casualties are likely’. This is the wording which accompanies an orange warning and urges the public to follow the relevant warnings,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that their investigations into the matter are ongoing, and that statements are being taken to this end.

They also said that a date for an autopsy has not yet been set.

Regarding the two women who were also injured aboard Mavropoulos’ yacht, they said that one has been discharged, and that the other is being treated at the Famagusta general hospital in Paralimni, having suffered fractured ribs.

Mavropoulos, 76, had been a successful rally driver in his youth, and went on to found the Cyprus historic and classic motor museum, which is located in Limassol.