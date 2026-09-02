The justice ministry on Wednesday rejected claims that a preferred candidate has already been selected to become the next director of the central prisons, insisting the appointment process is still underway.

The ministry was responding to reports in local media suggesting that a particular candidate had already been unofficially chosen for the position before the evaluation process had been completed.

It said the process was being conducted by the competent bodies within the existing institutional framework and that the ministry had no authority to assess or select candidates.

“Claims or assessments that a decision has already been made, that a particular candidate has been ‘locked in’ or that the ministry favours a specific candidate do not reflect reality,” it said.

All candidates would be assessed solely on the basis of the established criteria and procedures, the ministry said.

A candidate’s previous professional position or background would not provide grounds for preferential treatment.

The ministry said it respected the independence and responsibilities of the institutions involved and would accept the outcome of the process.

Reports in recent months have circulated the names of possible candidates for the post, including a retired National Guard officer.

The reports have raised questions over the government’s system for appointing senior public service officials.

Under procedures introduced by the present government, written examinations and an advisory council are used in the selection of senior positions including directors and general managers.