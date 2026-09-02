More planning and building permit applications were cleared than filed in Larnaca in July, allowing the district authority to work through older cases while keeping pace with new demand.

The Larnaca district local government organisation (EOA) said its results were the best in Cyprus for Category I planning and building permits during the month.

It completed 267 Category I planning permits, compared with 256 new applications, giving it a processing rate of 104 per cent.

The gap was wider for Category I building permits, with 420 cases completed against 339 received. This produced a processing rate of 124 per cent.

Larnaca also stayed ahead of incoming applications in Category II planning permits, completing 142 cases while receiving 133, for a rate of 107 per cent. However, the picture was weaker for Category II building permits, where 114 cases were completed and 138 were submitted, leaving the rate at 83 per cent.

A rate above 100 per cent means the authority is not only dealing with new applications but also clearing cases already in the system. In Larnaca, completions exceeded submissions in three of the four categories during July.

That is particularly important given the volume of unfinished work transferred to the organisation when the local government reform took effect in July 2024. Larnaca inherited 4,283 paper applications, including 1,683 planning and 2,600 building cases. By July 2026, it had processed 3,707 of them, or 86.6 per cent, leaving 576 still pending.

Rates above 100 per cent have also been recorded in other districts. An earlier nationwide snapshot, based on Interior Ministry figures for August 2025, put the processing rates in Limassol at 106 per cent for planning and 128 per cent for building permits. Paphos recorded 175 per cent and 109 per cent, respectively, during the same month.

However, those figures covered overall applications and a different reporting period. They are therefore not directly comparable with Larnaca’s more specific claim concerning Category I permits in July 2026. Limassol and Paphos have not yet published matching Category I and II results for that month.

Nicosia, meanwhile, reported overall July completion rates of 105.9 per cent for planning and 120.1 per cent for building cases. Its totals also include related requests and fast-track cases, making a direct comparison with Larnaca’s Category I figures difficult.

“The goal is for better numbers to translate into less waiting, greater speed and better service,” the Larnaca organisation said, adding that its licensing department would continue working on pending cases and faster examination of new applications.

Separately, Larnaca has also led recent property price growth across several market categories.