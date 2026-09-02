Education Minister Athina Michaelidou confirmed on Wednesday the government was preparing an updated proposal to reform the teacher appointment system, as unions warned they would oppose any such changes they believe could leave experienced teachers without permanent jobs.

Speaking after a meeting of the House education committee, Michaelidou said the ministry was consulting educational organisations and intended to finalise its proposal in the autumn, ahead of the planned abolition of the existing appointment list on September 1, next year.

Under the current system, teachers can enter an appointment list and wait for permanent employment in public schools.

Legislation introduced reforms to gradually replace the list with a system based on examinations, with the transition due to end in 2027.

Michaelidou was adamant that the government would not yield on reforming the system, rhetorically asking that “if the existing appointment system was deemed anachronistic in 2015, what is it today?”

She said the government would address issues created during the transition while retaining examinations for permanent appointments.

“We are correcting the distortions of the exams on the one hand and on the other hand we are regulating things so that we do not lose the teachers who are already in the schools,” she said.

She said teachers with substantial experience in public education would be recognised in the new arrangements, including contract workers and substitutes.

She assured that those who already hold indefinite contracts would continue working while teachers seeking permanent employment would have to obtain permanent status through the examination process.

The issue has brought the ministry into renewed disagreement with teachers’ unions.

Poed president Myria Vassiliou warned that her organisation would “react strongly” if teachers who had supported public schools for years were somehow disadvantaged by the reform.

She also warned that abolishing the appointment list in 2027 could create staffing issues, claiming that “there will be no teachers to meet the needs in schools”.

Oelmek president Constantinos Constantinou said the ministry’s current working document did not adequately protect teachers.

He also questioned why experienced teachers should have to pass examinations for permanent employment if the ministry considers them at present to be “excellent”.

Michaelidou said the examination itself would also be revised, although not by changing its level of difficulty.

The aim, she said, was to improve its content and validity so that it properly assessed the skills required.

“It did have many difficulties and problems, but at other levels,” she said.

The dispute comes as the ministry prepares wider changes to education, including teacher evaluation and a new special education bill expected to reach parliament this month.

Michaelidou said the school year itself was starting smoothly, with most outstanding issues resolved before pupils returned.

“Nevertheless, we are ready to deal with anything else that arises,” she said.

The minister said the government’s objective was to complete consultations and have the revised appointment system in place by September 2027, when the existing appointment list is due to be abolished under current legislation.